Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

