NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $7.06 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $6.70 or 0.00009765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.06 billion and $387.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00075285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00025901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00016872 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,025,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

