Needham & Company LLC Increases Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $13.50

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

