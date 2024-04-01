NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $15.72 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

