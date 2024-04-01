Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Net One Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Monday. Net One Systems has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.
About Net One Systems
