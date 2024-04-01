Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Net One Systems Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NONEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Net One Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NONEF remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Monday. Net One Systems has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

About Net One Systems

Net One Systems Co, Ltd. provides information platform solutions and services in Japan. The company offers information and communications technology, and virtual desktop infrastructure solutions. It also provides telecommunication networks, such as carrier Ethernet, IP/MPLS networks, mobile network infrastructure, and SDN/NFV for telecom operators; and installation planning, operational support, and computer network system optimization.

