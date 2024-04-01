Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $613.27 and last traded at $608.51. Approximately 628,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,488,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $607.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.59. The company has a market cap of $265.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.