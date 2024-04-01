NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.97

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 1568836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.7 %

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 166.11, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 745.52%.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after purchasing an additional 304,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 81.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after buying an additional 382,149 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 446.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 68,681 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 133.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.