Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

