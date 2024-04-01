NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRSN stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

