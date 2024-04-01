Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 22,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 481,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nevro

Nevro Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $491.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.35. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Nevro by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Nevro by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.