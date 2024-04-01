New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $3.07 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,824,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after acquiring an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,760. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

