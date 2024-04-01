New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,746. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.