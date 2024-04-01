New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases Shares of 22,100 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,087,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,832.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,554 shares of company stock worth $5,264,708. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $62.64. 104,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,998. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

