New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after acquiring an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,008,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.91.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.50. 38,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

