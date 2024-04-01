New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,197 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $417.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $419.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

