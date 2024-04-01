New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes $1.27 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.92 and a 1-year high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

