New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.26. 100,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.03. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.