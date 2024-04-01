NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.34

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.34 and last traded at C$11.29, with a volume of 1423589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.
NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
