Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at $56.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at $154,708,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,861,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 337.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after buying an additional 1,105,536 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

