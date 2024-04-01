NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007721 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00014755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00014318 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,263.44 or 0.99706288 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00140615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

