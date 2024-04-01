NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,600,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,394,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

