NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.65

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 14370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.
NN Group Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.