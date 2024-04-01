Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $274.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.77 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Nordson by 2,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

