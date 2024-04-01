Norris Perne & French LLP MI Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Consumer Sentiment Highest Since 2021, 3 Stocks Leading the Way
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- This Underrated Natural Gas Stock Could Rally Double-Digits Soon
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Walt Disney’s Proxy Tug of War Pulls Shares to 52-Week Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.