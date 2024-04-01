Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,794 shares of company stock worth $284,252. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

