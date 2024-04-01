Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $126.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

