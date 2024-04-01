Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.30

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 11600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Nova Leap Health Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Nova Leap Health had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of C$8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nova Leap Health Corp. will post 0.0135411 EPS for the current year.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

