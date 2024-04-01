NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NBY opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683,691.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.00. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.14% and a negative net margin of 65.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

