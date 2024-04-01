NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $3.00

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.14. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 555,793 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.57, a current ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in NovaGold Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,898,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after buying an additional 3,057,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,493,000. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,644,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,387 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 968,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

