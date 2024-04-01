Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.97

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 552045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

