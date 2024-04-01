Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Gap Up to $31.62

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.62, but opened at $33.30. Nuvei shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 429,195 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEI. National Bankshares raised their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,106,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 521,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.