Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IVE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.57. 946,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,836. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.