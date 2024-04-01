Nvest Financial LLC Acquires 561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Nvest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
IVE stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.57. 946,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,836. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
