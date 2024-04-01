Nvest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,744 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.48. 235,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

