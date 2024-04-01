Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 89,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 77,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

DHR stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $247.86. 553,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.38. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

