Nvest Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Progressive stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.45. The stock had a trading volume of 885,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,425. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $209.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

