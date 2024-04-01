Nvest Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.02. 336,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,903. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

