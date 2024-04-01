Nvest Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nvest Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,799,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,123,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

