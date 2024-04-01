Nvest Financial LLC Sells 12,917 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nvest Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 2.1% of Nvest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $130.61. The stock had a trading volume of 232,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $131.67.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.