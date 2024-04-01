NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 11,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $903.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,169,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,846,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.20 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $778.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

