NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading 9.3% Higher

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 24,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 46,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

NWTN Trading Up 30.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

