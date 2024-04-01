NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. 1,342,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.