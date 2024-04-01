NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $247.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,529,129,000 after acquiring an additional 118,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

