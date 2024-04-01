Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 2,440 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.13. 589,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

