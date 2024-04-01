Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 30,257 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 468.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,816,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,211,158. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

