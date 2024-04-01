Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 29,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. 1,304,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $103.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

