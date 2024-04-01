Oak Thistle LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FCN stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.10. 106,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
