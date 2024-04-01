Oak Thistle LLC Buys 4,470 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 533.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.10. 106,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.