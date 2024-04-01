Oak Thistle LLC Buys 8,324 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,537. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

