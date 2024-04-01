Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 155.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,778 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 18,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 1,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BA traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.51. 5,103,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,333,923. The company has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.