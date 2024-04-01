Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $121.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,214. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $122.83.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares in the company, valued at $46,118,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,115 shares of company stock worth $13,457,935 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

