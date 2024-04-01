Oak Thistle LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Arch Capital Group makes up 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $93.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

